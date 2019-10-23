Boxer Brown defeats four-time national champ

Boston ABC’s Coby Brown defeated a four-time champ to progress in the National Amateur Boxing Championships this weekend.

Teenagers Brown and Connor Brazil were in Leicester to compete on Saturday.

Brown was drawn against Marcus Ellis, an England international, of the Huthwaite Boxing Club.

The Boston lad showed little respect as he put in a masterclass performance.

In a high energy bout, Brown had an answer for every question the muscular Ellis posed.

With good energy throughout the fight, Brown was awarded a unanimous win for his tireless performance.

Brazil was drawn against counter puncher Jamaal Kahn of the Bilborough ABC.

A slow start from Brazil allowed Kahn to edge the first.

A change in tactics was ordered from the Boston corner as pressurised attacks were administered.

More of the same was given in the last with the Nottingham fighter looking to hold as the sustained pressure took its toll.

A split decision went against Brazil.

Also in action for the club this week was Harem Ali, called back to duty as he tackled the well-supported Simran Shami of the Derby City Boxing Academy on his home show.

Shami started quickly on the front foot with Ali patiently waiting. Shami became tired which gave Ali the confidence to go on the attack himself as he finished the round strongly.

Into the second, it was the Boston fighter on the front foot, stalking his prey down, his high energy combination punches mixing from body to head were beginning to take its toll on the Derbyshire senior.

A heavy right hand landed flush and the referee administered a count just before the bell.

Ali sensed blood and went after his man in the third, a precision right-hand punch to the abdomen doubled his man up. inflicted damage.

A further barrage arrived shortly after and the ref again intervened this time to stop the contest in Ali’s favour.