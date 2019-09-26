Boxer Connor Brazil claims unanimous victory in Huntingdon

Boston Amateur Boxing Club had two boxers in action on Saturday evening in Huntingdon.

Connor Brazil was matched against Ryan Jones of the Exhall Amateur Boxing Club.

Both fighters began the bout cautiously, counterpuncher Jones biding his time before committing.

After a few exchanges, Brazil began to hit his target with good timing which gave him the confidence he needed to engage more and take chances.

His higher output and effective combination punching took its toll as he was able to out-punch and outscore his opponent.

A strong finish was given from the Boston fighter, Brazil running out unanimous winner in his first contest of the season.

Maciej Nowicki was up next in his first-ever competitive bout, facing Taylor Frisby of Peterborough Police ABC.

Frisby was a strong, aggressive fighter who gave Nowicki no option but to box on the back foot.

Although behind on the scorecards after the first two rounds, Nowicki was hanging in there.

His never-say-die attitude was evident for all to see but a shot in the last from the Peterborough fighter saw the referee intervene to administer a standing count.

He then called an end to proceedings shortly after, which surprised the Boston camp as Nowicki appeared to be ok and wanting to carry on.