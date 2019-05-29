Boxer Finch wins the East Midlands Elite belt

Angelica Finch has won the East Midlands Elite belt.

The Boston Town ABC fighter became the region’s featherweight champion by beating Scunthorpe’s Tasha Taylor.

Finch – who stepped up to the senior ranks five months ago – claimed a unanimous victory.

The teenager knew it was essential to take the centre of the ring from the start.

She stood her ground, landing a backhand and lead hook immediately, continuing to beat her rival to the punch.

This forced Taylor to work on the outside, pushing her out of her comfort zone.

Finch was landing the cleaner punches and finished the first round strongly.

Round two saw Finch once again take the centre of the ring from the word go as the Scunthorpe fighter came out more, keen to try to establish herself, knowing she was a round behind.

But Finch picked up the pace, pressuring and tracking Taylor down, backing her into corners and throwing forceful punches.

The final round saw Finch pick up the pace, again pushing Taylor back and leaving her with no answers to her aggressive and powerful onslaught.

Finch staggered Taylor with a vicious uppercut, followed by a strong backhand, leaving Taylor on the retreat for the rest of the round.