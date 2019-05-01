Brackenbury begins season with a bang

The latest local sports news.
For the second successive week Dave Brackenbury was the top man when Boston and District Flying Club members competed in a race from Wetherby.

Results: 1, 2 and 3 D.J. Brackenbury 1937, 1929 and 1917 yards per minute, 4 Goughand Reed 1714, 5 and 6 Spooner and Frost 1702 and 1682, 7 Gough and Reed 1636, 8 Spooner and Frost 1623, 9 Gough and Reed 1581, 10, 11 and 12 C Collins and Son 1513, 1389 and 1280.

Result of Swineshead and District RPC’s race from Bubwith: 1 and 2 F. Corby 1469 and 1425, 3, 4 and 5 Mr and Mrs T. Welby 1310, 1289 and 1256, 6 and 7 A. Simpson 1181 and 1156, 8 F. Corby 1083, 9 Amber Simpson 871, 10 C. Pearson 632.

The previous week veteran fancier Brackenbury started the new pigeon racing season with a bang.

His birds took the first two positions in Boston and District Flying Club’s opening 60-mile race from Bubwith.

Results: 1 and 2 D.J. Brackenbury 1508 and 1506 yards per minute; 3 Spooner and Frost 1502; 4 Hardy and Burt 1501; 5 D.J. Brackenbury 1500; 6 and 7 Hardy and Burt 1486 and 1452; 8 and 9 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1446 and 1438; 10 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1432.614; 11 Spooner and Frost 1432.541; 12 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1425.