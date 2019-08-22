Bradley is returning with a new purpose

Nina Bradley has decided to carry on fighting – because she wants to help save lives

The Boston boxer will return to the ring - following the first defeat of her pro career - at Grantham’s Meres Leisure Center on Saturday, September 21.

But she says her comeback is driven by tragedy after the 31-year-old’s niece’s death has given her a new purpose.

Grace Brocklesby died after being hit by a lorry in Boston in June. The 19-year-old had a history of mental problems.

Bradley said: “I wasn’t going to box again.

“But there are big reasons to come back. I’m coming back in memory of my niece, Grace.

“It’s not just for me anymore. I had a good talk with (manager) Carl (Greaves) and I can’t thank him enough.

“We decided it’s best for me if I box again and my head is in a better place now I’ve made that decision.

“I know the only things that can get me through this is boxing. I knew I needed to get back in the ring. I’m doing it for Grace – and mental health. I want to raise awareness.

“People need to know if they are struggling, they should talk to someone. That’s my reason for boxing again.”

For Bradley, it will be her first fight since defeat against Terri Harper in March.

Harper has gone on to win IBO world honours – and Bradley was there when she won the belt, cheering her on.

Bradley still holds the Commonwealth super-lightweight title that she won in Leicester last year and returns in a six rounder in Grantham, where she should be well supported.