Brands points top of the agenda for riders

Ben Wilson will head south to Kent for the final two races of the 2019 British Supersport championship, where he currently lies in ninth place in the overall rider standings.

Having missed a few rounds because of his leg injury Wilson is hoping he can be more competitive this weekend as he is two weeks further down the line with his recovery.

He was still in some pain at Donington but with some more extensive training and physiotherapy he is getting fitter by the day.

He was able to complete his two races at Donington Park in ninth and 10th place and will be looking to build on this at Brands Hatch to end his season on a high.

He said: “It was another tough weekend for me at Donington as I’m still recovering from injury, but I am happy with the two solid results that I got.

“We had a small issue in race one and had a coming together with another rider in race two; the team had working hard all weekend to find a good set-up on the Gearlink Kawasaki.

“I am looking forward to an extra few weeks recovery time and hope I can push harder and fight for a podium at Brands.”

Aaron Clarke is busy preparing for the final round of the 2019 Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship, also at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Despite missing half the season with a damaged engine to his Yamaha R1, Clarke has done well in the last few races and is very near to a point scoring position in the highly-competitive class.

Last time out he had a poor qualifying session and was forced to start his race from 30th position.

But he powered his way through the back markers to complete his race in 16th place.

He said: “It’s not where I want to be by any means but have to take the positives and I will be working harder than ever ahead of the last round to end 2020 on a high; massive thank you to everyone involved.”

The three-man G&S Racing Kawasaki will also end their season at Brands.

With Kevin Keyes already signed for next year he hopes to enjoy his last race of the season with a top result in the Stock 600 class, while TJ Toms will also be hoping for another strong result after his fifth-place finish at Donington Park two weeks ago.

Milo Ward has also agreed terms and will be racing for G&S Racing in the Stock 1000 championship again next year.

Ward commented: “After a tough start to the year, I feel like myself and the team have come on in leaps and bounds.

“Originally fighting for a top 30, now consistently fighting for the points.

“The bike, the team and myself have gelled and this gives us a great starting point for next year.”

The team were competing at the Stars at Darley meeting at Darley Moor this weekend, where team manager Tom Fisher returned to the track.

But the star of the show was Ward, who finished a very close third to John McGuinness in the first race and then beat the Isle of Man TT specialist in the second, resulting in him taking runner-up spot beind Richard Cooper.

Supersport: Friday - free practice 9.35am and 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.35am, 12-lap sprint race 4.35pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.33am, 18-lap feature race 3.10pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice 11.45am and 4.10pm; Saturday - qualifying 11am, free practice 5.15pm; Sunday - 14-lap race 1.35pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice 9am and 3.25pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.25am, free practice 5.30pm; Sunday - 12-lap race 11.55am.