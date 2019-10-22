Bray leads way in a game of two halves

Midlands 4 East (North)

Gainsborough 17 Boston RFC 27

Boston Rugby Club bounced back from last week’s cup defeat to secure a hard-fought away win against Gainsborough, maintaining their unbeaten league start.

Flyhalf Matt Bray registered a personal haul of 13 points in a match of two distinct halves.

Boston started strongly, an opening penalty by Bray putting them into an early lead after six minutes of play; before winger John Hummel finished off a well-worked try under the posts following three phases of controlled forward play.

Within minutes hooker Paul Beard had crossed the line to extend the lead to 17-3.

Just before the interval, second row Mathew Dean picked up a loose ball outside the twenty-two to sprint clear and off load to the supporting Josh Cook to see the visitors enter half time with an advantage of 24 -3.

The second half would see Gainsborough play with an intensity and control missing previously, to put Boston under constant pressure as they looked to reduce the arrears.

A early try saw the score board move to 24-10 and it was a this point that coach Ashley Coates started to use his bench bringing on fresh legs, George Badlwin for winger Danny Wilson, Luke Fowler for Adam Overton and Jaron Cowern for John Hummel.

A Bray penalty moved Boston to 27-10, before Gainsborough’s pressure eventually saw its reward with a second try to bring the score closer at 24–17 with 10 minutes remaining.

Boston, successfully closed out the match to seal victory.

Men of the match were prop James Grffin and centre/winger Baldwin.

On Saturday Boston play second-place Meden Vale at home (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Beard, Griffin, Dean, Lempard, Sharp, Scupham, Cook, Wilson, Bray, Woods, Baldwin, Mason, Hummel; Replacements: Buckberry, Baldwin, Johnson, Cowern, Fowler.

NLD Seconds Cup

Boston Development 5

East Retfford Seconds 29

In this second team NLD cup competition Boston found themselves up against a powerful forward pack and a well-drilled side.

Trailing 0-17 at half time, Boston did manage to score a consolation try through centre Robbie Jones.

On Saturday Boston travel to play Market Rasen away.

BOSTON: Cock, Hall, Harmston, Coley, Lane, Philpott, Lloyd, Richardson, Borley, Smith, O. Moody, Cheer, Jones, B. Moody, Hall; Replacements: Willis, Felcio, Foxton, Bembridge.