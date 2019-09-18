Brian’s double gold at the Six Nations

Brian Hill returned from the Veterans Six Nations Table Tennis tournament with two gold medals.

The 75-year-old, from Wyberton, helped England win the team event and also claimed a doubles victory with Peter Radford.

Brian also claimed silver in the singles.

“I always feel it is a big honour to represent my country,” Brian said.

“I’m very happy to come home with two golds and one silver medal.”

The action unfolded in Perth, Scotland, where Brian was representing England’s Men’s 75+ team.

The host nation, Ireland, Wales, Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man were also represented across the different age categories.

Despite being ranked the UK’s number one player in his age group, Brian wasn’t seeded in the singles.

But after overcoming some tough matches he reached the final, where he was beaten by Ireland’s Tommy Caffrey.