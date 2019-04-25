Brother and sister complete marathon

Boston Community Runners’s Martin Tebbs travelled down to Brighton to take part in the Brighton Marathon Festival.

He competed with his sister Hayley Bostock and, although Hayley was struggling with her breathing, she wanted to conquer the race that she had to pull out of last year due to illness.

The pair started slowly and steady to get into a good running routine and gently started knocking off the milestones - the first mile, the 10k point, then the big one, the 10-mile point where Hayley was forced to retire last year due to ill health.

Half way through the race the pair were going very well indeed and, at the 16-mile point, the pace was still rock solid.

At 19 miles a bit of a breather was needed and the brother and sister team had a piece of orange and a 10-second walk break before getting back into their stride.

At 22 miles they hit a strong head wind along the sea front, but at least they knew it was the home straight.

The headwind made it tough to catch their breath and keep a pace going, but knowing the finish line was nearing Hayley wasn’t about to falter.

Then came the awesome crowds cheering the runners home to the finish line as they completed the 26.2-mile course.

The duo finished in 4:18.16, able to celebrate afterwards having completed one of the most popular marathons in the UK.