Boston wrestler Dale Broughton defeated two-time world champion Brad Slayer in his opening bout of the WAW Premier League.

The top 12 fighters on the WAW roster will battle it out over the upcoming weeks across the country in a bid to become the champion.

European champ Dale caused an upset by defeating Slayer with just 30 seconds of the match remaining to hold third palce in the table.

Upcoming rounds will be held in Liverpool, Cornwall and Norwich.