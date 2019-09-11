Brown, Whyers scoop pairs title

Boston Indoor Bowling Club began the season with the annual Dickinson Pairs tournament, sponsored by Patsy O’Callaghan.

Hot favourites Mark Brown and Matt Whyers won the trophy with Rita Epton and Anne Jackson the runners-up.

In the Orchard Health Group Division One, last year’s top two teams started their season by winning maximum points.

Defending champions Eastenders were matched against Parthians.

Keith Nix got to within touching distance when he trailed by three shots but it was to no availas Paul Flatters pulled away to triumph 21-13.

The Enders won 44-23 overall.

Carlton Road head the table in week one as they played Punchbowlers, winning 58-21.

Jolly Farmers and IBC also picked up six points apiece with wins over Red 5 and A40.

Promoted teams Breakaways and Boston Park were matched against each other, with the former winning the lion’s share of the points with a 4-2 success.

Holland Fen had a close battle with Invaders, winning 34-33.

In the T& B Containers Division Two, the two teams relegated from the top division last season made their presence felt.

Royal Mail triumphed 70-21 against Dynamics and Strollers won 39-32 against Patriarchs.

Golfers had a bye as Feathers made a late withdrawal from the league.

Autos versus Central saw the rink points shared but Autos having the upper hand to win the additional points 34-25.

The Burtons and Nomads also shared the rink points with the latter winning the game 35-29 overall.

Cosmos only managed to win one point against Poachers, losing 39-17.

Three teams picked up maximum points in the Cammacks Division Three.

Vectors won 38-19 against Bias and Vikings, who were relegated, beat Saxons 36-18.

Amateurs triumphed 37-27 against Fairways for all the points ad Hotspurs should have won all six, but Shipmates’ Pat Robinson forced a tied game to gain a point.

However, Hotspurs won 32-20 overall.

U3 beat Phantoms 39-31 for four points.

Boston IBC will hold an open day on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Anyone aged six and over is welcome to attend.

Coaching and advice will be given on the day at the Rosebery Avenue venue.

For details contact Tanya on 01205 363156.