Bruce claims midlands gold

Boston Amateur Swimming Club members have been in fine form at the East Midlands Age Groups Championships.

Thomas Bruce won gold in the 13 years 800m freestyle and bronze in the 200m backstroke at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge.

He also finished fourth in the 1,500m freestyle, sixth in the 100m backstroke and seventh in the 200m butterfly.

Alfie Bisby won silver in the 12 years 800m freestyle and bronze in the 1,500m freestyle.

Rico Bringeman claimed silver in the 14 years 1,500 freestyle with Joseph Vickers seventh.

In the 11/12 years 200m butterfly, Oscar Goldsmith took bronze, with Stefano Fiore sixth and Bradley Holland seventh.

In the 200m butterfly, Stefano Fiore finished fifth with Ryan Norton in seventh.

Tegan Harrison finished fifth in the 50m breaststroke and Elizabeth Burt was seventh in the 200m butterfly.

Boston swimmers also claimed victory in a Fenland League meet at Newmarket, beating Peterborough B to stay top of the league.