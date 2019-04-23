BSC 20 in with a chance of second

BSC 20 have given themselves a great chance of finishing second in the Boston Snooker Centre Super League as they won their last game of the season 8-0 against Cons 7.

Jamie Turner, Daley Richardson, Steve Mooney and Danny Newton all claimed wins.

Dons 1 must win their last Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League match 8-0 or BSC 20 will take second.

The Dons travelled to BSC 3 this week and came away with a hard-fought 5-3 victory.

Chris Ellis and Graham Cripsey shared the opening frames and Neil Hutson and Stuart Atkin also drew.

Nigel Robinson took a win before Sean Swinburn and Andy Swan also drew.

BSC 11 and BSC 2 and played out a 4-4 draw.

John Sharp and Darren Beck put the 11 4-0 up only for Grant Marshall and Stuart Whitaker to reply.

Breaks: S. Whitaker 65, S. Mooney 28, 41, 31, J. Turner 40.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League, Cons only need a point from their last game to be crowned champions.

They drew 4-4 with Kirton 5 as Julian Furnell and Ben Wrigglesworth drew, as did Steve Sharp and Chris Spencer.

Andy Bush moved Kirton 4-2 ahead but Sam Hill then rescued the draw.

Relegated Cons 5 drew 4-4 against BSC 16.

Nathan Yardley gave Cons the lead before Alan Haycock and Andy Lawrence shared.

Paul Spencer levelled as he defeated Bill Spooner before Derek Wood and David Cutting drew.

Shods 3 and BSC 8 played out a 4-4 draw.

Russ Snade and Steve Greensmith, Dan Collins and Shaun Dunmore, Dick Crunkhorn and Adam Norton and Jim Ely and Gary Dunmore all shared.

Breaks: A. Bush 21, S. Hill 22,20, A. Haycock 29,25, P. Spencer 23.

Cons 2’s Cotts Builders Division One title challenge was dealt a massive blow as they suffered an 8-0 whitewash against bottom side BSC 15.

Dave Cartwright, Ian Russell, Stuart Holland and Jamie Rushin all took wins in the victory.

Breaks: I. Russell 25.

In the Launchburys Division Two, BSC 6 jumped in to the promotion hunt at the expense of title contenders BSC 7.

Mike Deal and Paul Creasey both won for the 6 while Gordon Russell drew with Jason Pocklington, as did Paul Argyle and Craig Churchman.

Breaks: M. Deal 25.