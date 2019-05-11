BSC pip opponents to finish in second

Donington 1 had to settle for a third place in the Boston Snooker Centre Super League.

Needing an 8-0 win to take second spot in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League’s top flight, they started brightly against BSC 2. Sean Swibnurn gave Dons a 2-0 lead as he beat Gary Charlton and Graham Cripsey made it 4-0 by defeating Stuart Whitaker. Craig Fitter made it 5-0 before Grant Marshall got the frame BSC 20 were needing to take second place. The last two frames of the evening were shared between Pete Grooby and Stuart Atkin, making Dons 1 1 6-2 winners.

Shods 20 finished off their dominant season with a 5-3 win over BSC 11. Tom Hill claimed a 2-0 win over Josh Fell. John Sharp and Darren Christian shared before Luke Arons pulled the match level at 3-3, defeating Joe Welch. Shods were then awarded the last two frames as BSC 11 could not field a last player.

BSC 3 travelled to relegated Cons 7 this week and came away 6-2 winners. Chris Ellis took the opening two frames, beating Jamie Simmons. Paul Goodacre and Neil Hutson shared their frames. Dean Simmons and Nigel Robinson also shared their frames. Andy Swan defeated Paul Tether in the last match of the evening to secure BSC 3 their 6-2 win.

Breaks: T. Hill 49, C. Fitter 37, 41, N. Robinson 36.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League Cons 6 were finally crowned champions.

Needing only one point they ended up 6-2 winners over bottom side Cons 5. Craig Lee took a 2-0 win over Alan Haycock. Nathan Yardley levelled the scores, against Matthew Povey and Paul Raymond put the 6 4-2 ahead with victory over Billy Spooner. Chris Spencer secured the win against Derek Wood.

BSC 10 secured second place with a dominant 7-1 win over Shods 3. Nick Hanson beat Russ Snade and Dan Burt made it 4-0 against Dan Collins. Jim Ely and Mario Richards shared their frames and Rick Ladds beat Colin Woodcock to secure BSC’s 7-1 win.

BSC 8 hosted Kirton 5 and played out a 4-4 draw. Steffan Taylor beat Jamie Brinkley for BSC but Steve Sharp levelled for Kirton, defeating Jason Wood. Andy Bush put Kirton 4-2 ahead against Shaun Dunmore but Gary Dunmore levelled against Julian Furnell.

Breaks: C. Spencer 25.

BSC 12 pipped Cons 3 to the Cotts Builders Division One title thanks to a 5-3 victory over promotion hopefuls Cons 2.

Simon Wood gave BSC a 2-0 lead beating Keith Carrington. B. Molson and Gary Middleton shared and Dale Sawer levelled by defeating Laurence Brown. Neil Morris secured the 5-3 win by beating Dave Whyler.

Cons 3 needed a 7-1 win to secure top spot but beating and relegated Graves Park 6-2. Paddy Kearns beating John Hodgson before Rob Carter and Ged Hall shared, as did Scot Gray and John Clarke. Graham Johnson secured the win for Cons against Martin Hodgson.

Kirton Leisure 1 hosted BSC 15 and had a night to forget as they lost 7-1. Dave Cartwright gave BSC the lead, defeating Adam Gurton. Kev Lymer and Stu Holland then shared two frames. Ian Russell beat Wayne Burton to put BSC 5-1 ahead before Jason Cuppleditch took the last two frames of the evening to secure BSC 15 their 7-1 win.

This result means that there is going to be a playoff between Kirton Leisure and BSC 15, as both teams are level on points and wins.

This will determine who will be relegated along with Graves Park.

Breaks: P. Kearns 20, S. Gray 20, J. Clarke 32, G. Johnson 20, J. Cuppleditch 36.

West End were crowned Launchburys Division Two champions thanks to a 7-1 win over bottom of the table BSC 7.

Matthew Bradbury defeated Dominic Howard to give West End the lead. Kev Stait and Conor Charlton shared their frames. Carl Mason then defeated Jimmy Birtwhistle to put West End 5-1 ahead. John Bell then secured the 7-1 victory by beating Andy Bird.

Despite beating BSC 9 7-1 this week, BSC 6 missed out on second by one point. Gav Hallgarth put BSC 9 1-0 ahead, before Gordon Russell levelled. Paul Argyle beat Callum Simmons and Alan Traynor defeated Stephen Cock. Paul Creasey defeated Nathan Cock on two black ball games to secure BSC 6 their 7-1 win.

Breaks: K. Stait 21, J. Bell 34, 27, A. Traynor 22.