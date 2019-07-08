Buccaneers downed by leaders Derby

Midland League

Boston Buccaneers 20

Derby City 40

The Boston Buccaneers welcomed Midland League leaders Derby City to the Boardsides in a what would be a game of two halves.

Coach Jim Dearing was forced into making some changes due to player unavailability, moving Rob Booth to loose and handing a debut to Jake Blanshard.

Derby were quick off the mark scoring on their first set.

However, thanks to a penalty and the strong ball carrying of Diogo Felicio and Dan Philpott, the Buccaneers had great field position.

A slick interchange between halves John Stanfield and Jimmy Underwood put Booth into a gap to score under the posts.

The extra point by John Hummel was pushed wide leaving the game a 6-4.

Despite good periods of possession the resolute Derby defence thwarted all Buccaneers attempts to cross the whitewash.

The same could not be said of the Buccaneers’ defence as gaps were exploited time and time again.

Derby ran in a further five tries to take a commanding 34-4 half time lead.

The second half saw a more determined and organised Buccaneers outfit take to the field.

Tackling improved, as did their tenacity.

The ball moved well between the forwards and backs with Grant Laws and Blanshard punching holes in the visitors’ defensive line.

Winger Chris Cook and fullback Scotty Stevenson always looked dangerous with ball in hand.

Despite having most of the possession the Buccaneers did let Derby score in the corner for what was to be the visitors final score of the day.

Saulius Kaleda and Richard Lloyd smashed their way through the tiring Derby tacklers to set up a superb backs move that saw the ball pass through the hands to winger John Hummel.

He darted past his marker to score.

Fullback Stevenson was denied a score as he was tackled on the five metre line after sprinting 40 metres down the sideline after being released by hooker Brad Nixon.

However, the home side would not be denied, Booth finding centre Grant Laws who ran a great line, wrong footing defenders to score his first try for the club.

The final try of the game went to man of the match Booth who ran onto a short ball from Nixon to score under the posts making the final score 40-20.

Ultimately, the 16 unanswered second half points were not enough to eat into Derby’s first-half lead.

Agonisingly it was too little too late.

On Saturday the Buccaneers face the Sherwood Wolfhunt in the Midlands Challenge cup final.

BUCCANEERS: Stanfield, Fox, Booth, Laws, Hummel, Nixon, Croker, Baldwin, Stevenson, Philpott, Lloyd, Cook, Blanshard, Kaleda, Felicio, Coley, Willaims, Underwood, Piggins.