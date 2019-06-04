Buccaneers walk into cup semis

The Boston Buccaneers’s have progressed to the semi-finals of the Midlands Cup after rivals Telford were unable to honour Saturday’s fixture.

With the Shropshire side unable to raise a side for the contest at the Princess Royal Sports Arena, the Boston Rugby League side were handed a 24-0 walkover victory.

The Buccaneers will progress to the cup semi-final stage, where they will host Nottingham Outlaws on June 15.

That will be the Outlaws’s second trip to the Boardsides in back-to-back Saturdays as they arrive in town for a Midlands League contest this Saturday.

Both games will begin at 2.30pm.