Callum Johnson in talks to fight Joe Smith Jnr later this year

Callum Johnson has his sights set on a bout with Joe Smith Jnr in September as he looks to build on his impressive boxing resume, writes Dave Ryan.

The Boston light heavyweight’s last fight saw him stop American Sean Monaghan in Verona, New York as he bounced back from his only professional defeat, losing to IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev in Chicago, despite being the first pro to knock the Russian down.

“I returned to training last Monday, and it looks like my next fight will be in in September. We’re in talks with Joe Smith Jnr’s people,” Johnson told The Standard.

“That’s all I know at the moment, but I’m training hard for it and raring to go.

“I was offered a bout in July, but I’m not quite ready as I had a holiday after beating Monaghan. We decided that it would be better to wait to face Smith.”

New Yorker Smith held the regional WBC International light heavyweight title from 2016 to 2017 after scoring an upset knockout victory over Andrzej Fonara.

He later became the first boxer to score a stoppage victory over former undisputed middleweight world champion Bernard Hopkins, who retired after their bout.

September’s fight is due to be confirmed within the next week and is likely to take place in New York.