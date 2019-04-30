Capital gains for Gold Top Cope

Boston and District Athletic Club’s Chris Cope finished Sunday’s London marathon in a splendid 167th position.

He exceeded all expectations to finish 138th place in the 18-39 age category, clocking a remarkable 2:33.59.

He finished the first 5k in 17.55 and 15k in 53.53.

Cope (pictured) reached the half marathon distance in 1:15.49 before going on to claim a massive personal best time.

The second match in the Turnbull Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series produced a host of personal best performances for BADAC athletes.

Eleanor Lyddiatt reduced her 100m time in the under 13 girls to 14.4 to finish first while fourth-placed Ronnie Grey clocked a PB 15.3. Evie Milner (18.5) also clocked aPB.

Eleanor also won the 200m (32.2) with Jessica Frick third (34.3) and Ronnie fifth (34.5).

Jessica won the high jump (1.05m) and was second in the 800m (3.07) while Evie clocked 4.28 in her first two-lap race.

In the under 13 boys’s category, Joel Bladon won the 100m (15.8) ahead of teammate Hayden Quantrill (16.3 PB).

Hayden finished second in the javelin (14.16m) and Joel Bladon cleared 1.00m for second in high jump.

At under 15 level, Aurelija Bociulyte threw the hammer 25.93m for second and claimed third in javelin (10.33m). In third was Georgia Ward (13.08m).

Megan Reid won the high jump (1.20m), recorded 33.9 in the 200m and finished runner-up in triple jump (8.19m).

In the senior/veteran women’s competition, Emma Penson threw the hammer 12.56m and recorded 3.22 in the 800m.

Under 11 Lea Frick won the 75m (13.4 secs) and was second in the 600m (2.41) and ball throw (22.25m).

Over 100m Issy Reid clocked 13.5 for second place and achieved 4.62m in the same position in standing triple jump and 13.73m for fourth in ball throw.

Jack Clark-Atkins secured three victories in 600m (28.4), standing triple jump (5.03m), and ball throw (32.33m).

Under nine Devan Quantrill won the 50m (8.8) and 80m (14.9), also claiming fourth in standing triple jump (3.54m), the event won by Noah Donnelly-Coles (4.01).

Noah was also second over 80m (15.2) and clocked 9.3 over 50m.

Damian McNally won the whizzer (10.97m) and finished second in the standing triple jump (3.96m) and third over 50m (9.4 PB).

Over 50m Amelia Bladon recorded 9.9, cleared an encouraging 3.63m in standing triple jump and threw the whizzer 5.35m.