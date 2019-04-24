Captain Phil claims the Monthly Medal

The senior golfers from Boston West GC played their April Monthly Medal, and it was the 2016 captain Phil Thomas who came out the winner.

Phil (pictured) scored an excellent nett 68 and played very consistent golf throughout his round with four excellent holes between 7 and 11 in par.

Runner-up was Ken Ashforth who scored 70, but it could very easily had been better with the 1st and 11th just spoiling his card.

Third was Terry Coulter with a nett 72.

The nearest the pin in two was won by Erik Anderson.

The Seniors team have had two matches recently, a very good 5.5-2.5 win against Spalding and a 7-1 defeat away at Belton Woods.