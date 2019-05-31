Captain Philip leads his team to victory

Nineteen teams of four played an Open Texas Scramble at Boston Golf Club.

There were three categories - all-male teams, mixed and all-ladies - with one team coming all the way from Sheffield to compete in glorious conditions.

Lady President Ann Hodgson is seen presenting the Jan Miller Trophy to Lady Captain Pam Clare.

The winning mixed team were Captain Philip Sales with Kath Yates, P. Coupland, and C. Houldershaw.

They scored 63 points.

The winning ladies’s team were Lady President Ann Hodgson, Jean Markham, Vice-Captain Ruth Simpson and Katie Price with 62.1,

The men’s’ team - J. Woodcock, N. Woodcock, S. Woodcock and G. Woodcock - won with 57.4.

The 50/50 draw was won by A. Dring with J. Woodcock second.

Last Wednesday the Ladies’s Section battled it out for the Jan Miller Trophy and it was a very good day for Lady Captain Pam Clare, who romped in with 38 stableford points to take home the trophy.

She also won the Twos competition with second place going to Ruth Simpson with 36 points and Ann Hodgson third with 34 points.