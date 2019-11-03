Central Tuesday Night Darts League winners collect their prizes

The Boston Central Tuesday Night Darts League’s Finals and Presentation night was held at the Pilgrim Lounge.

There was a great turnout to watch some good finals with World Darts referee Ian ‘Tarquin’ Tilley the MC for the night and Nick Thorn the marker.

The Fairfield Lounge duo of Jake Lamyman and Kristow Mysliwy won the Division Two and Three Pairs final, edging out Graham Scarborough and Tom Rankin (Eagle A) 3-2.

In the Division One final, Harry Lee, still battling on at 90, and Stuart Coupland represented the King’s Arms, but found Shane Parker and Dave Hasnip (Flying Club B) too strong as they won 3-0.

In the singles events, Chris Lovelace (Eagle C) won the Division Three title, beating Tim Burton (New Inn) 2-1.

Kristow Mysliwy got the better of Fairfield teammate Dan Flynn in the Division Two final, wnning 3-1.

Chris Lovelace with ian Tilley.

Flying Club B teammates Joby Booth And Martyn Palmer met in the Division One final, Martyn taking the title 3-0.

Other finals were played previously: Division One 1-10 - Dave Hasnip (Flying Club B) beat Joby Booth (Flying Club B); Division Two and Three 1-10 - Kristow Mysliwy (Fairfield Lounge) beat Steve Barrell (Eagle A); Mick Hardstaff Three-a-Side Knockout Division One - Flying Club B (Shane Parker, Joby Booth, Bradley Butler) beat Pilgrim Lounge (Mark Horspool, Daz Turk, Duncan Hunt); Mick Hardstaff Three-a-Side Knockout Division Two and Three: Fairfield Lounge (Jake Lamyman, Kristow Mysliwy and Rob Scrupps) beat Little Peacock (P. Smith, D. Baggley, D. Taylor).

League prize winners: Division One - 1 Flying Club B, 2 Kings Arms, 3 Pilgrim Lounge B; Most 180s - J. Booth; Highest Checkout - D. Hasnip 164; Division Two - 1 Fairfield Lounge, 2 Little Peacock, 3 Hammer & Pincers A; Most 180s - P. Smith and S. Watson 2; Highest checkout - Shane Jones 146; Division Three - 1 Golden Lion D, 2 Magnet Tavern, 3 New Inn; Most 180s - K. Taylor 3; Highest checkout - K. Taylor 130.

Dan Flynn with IanTilley.

Dave Hasnip with IanTilley.

Dave Hasnip and Shane Parker with IanTilley.

Graham Scarborough and Tom Rankin with IanTilley.

Harry Lee with IanTilley.

Kristow Mysliwy and Jake Lammyman with IanTilley.

Tim Burton with IanTilley.