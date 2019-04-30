Hill & Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League

Final results:

Arbor Club Premier Division: SPC Colts 5 Flying Club 4, SPC Cosmos 4 Pilgrim Lounge 5, Eagle 6 SPC Outlaws 3, Wyberton SC B 7 Arbor Club 2, Hammer & Pincers 4 New Inn A 5, Black Bull 6 Little Peacock 3.

Chris Cook Print Division One: New Inn B 6 Pincushion 3, Bull & Dog 2 Wyberton SC A 7, Golden Lion A 6 Robin Hood 3, Graves Park 7 Fairfield Lounge B 2, Railway 6 Golden Lion B 3, Fairfield Lounge A 3 Kings Head Freiston 6.

Landlords Pairs final: 1 J. Ely, D. Eldridge (Social Pigeon Centre), 2 C. Clay, K. Burr (Wyberton SC).

The Champion of Champions play-off will be held on Thursday as Wyberton SC B meet Pincushion (at the Arbor Club, 9pm) while the Division One runners-up play-off will be between Kings Head Freiston and Fairfield Lounge A (at the Social Pigeon Centre, 9pm).

Moves are afoot to resurrect the official Boston Summer Dominoes League based from the Eagle. Pubs and clubs will be notified shortly as to forthcoming arrangements.