Cheer claims win at Grantham Grade 4

Boston Tennis Club youngsters spent the Easter holidays getting in some valuable tournament experience.

The Boston Indoor Easter Grade 4 tournament saw some of the mini red players take advantage of this and Alayna Buswell, Noah Holden, Lewis Patchett and George Skipworth all played enthusiastically.

Alayna Buswell was the runner-up, losing out to a strong player in the final.

Boston Tennis Club’s mini green players – Matilda Clark, Antoni Chmielik and Billy Smith - were out in force at the Grantham Grade 4 Tournament.

Matilda finished third in the 10 and under mixed event and Billy, although losing his first match, went on to win the consolation event.

In the 12 and under boys’s event, William Pettitt lost in the semis but finished third overall.

In the 14 and under girls’s event Isabel Wookey lost in the semis but also took third spot in the third-fourth play-offs.

William Cheer won the 16 and under boys’s event and lost out in the semi-finals at the next age group, the 18 and unders.

Max Jones reached the semis in the 16s but lost out in a very close three-set match with every set reaching a tie-break.

Emily Stukins and Lois Boothby were the runners-up at the Easter Norwich tournament in the 14 and under girls’s doubles tournament.