Clare clocks two PBs in one race

Boston Community Runners’ Clare Teesdale put in one of her best runs of the year at the Bassingham Bash.

She finished the five-mile road run in a time of 48.06 to earn a new personal best time.

Claire Tunnard.

On the way to achieving that goal, Clare also broke her 5k record as well, passing this distance in a time of 29.28.

Showers were predicted for the race but the black clouds that started to build managed to hold off for a while until many of the runners had finished, including Clare.

The heavens opened then but with tea and cake on offer to all competitors most were enjoying their rewards in the dry.

Meanwhile over at the Louth Triathlon, Claire Tunnard and Carmen Clark were taking part.

Claire competed in the longer event which consisted of a 400m swim, a 22k bike and a 5.35k run, with Carmen in the supersprint, a 200m swim, an 11k bike and a 2.9k run.

Claire had a good event, finishing 19th in her age category and beating her times from last year.

Carmen was going well in her event and had a great transition from the swim to the bike.

But a puncture just over halfway round her 11k course saw her having to run with the bike several kilometres to get back to the changeover point, where she then had to go out for the run section of nearly 3k.

Showing true determination she put in a great time of 23.27 for the run and finally crossed the line to claim her much-deserved medal.

Boston Community Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evening at Princess Royal Sports Arene and hold a social run on Thursdays from the Peter Paine centre (both 7pm).

On Saturdays the club regularly meets up at the town’s parkrun event at Witham Way.