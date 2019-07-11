Clare conquers ‘Cardiac Hill’ on 13-mile challenge

Clare Teesdale travelled the short distance north to represent Boston Community Runners at the Humber Bridge Half Marathon.

The course started on the north bank and wended its way onto the bridge by mile three.

The course was very hilly as once over the bridge a circuit of Barton upon Humber included the well-known ‘Cardiac Hill’.

This is a mile climb which has a false horizon, giving runners the impression they are reaching the top when the have a little further to go.

Clare had a super run in very warm conditions and was thrilled to finish in 2:27.11.

Thrillseeking members took themselves off to the National Water Sports Centre at Nottingham to take part in the Xrunner Water Wipeout.

This muddy obstacle race included 50 obstancles over a 10k course, such as wild river rapids, water slides, tunnels, hurdles, giant walls, cargo nets and more.

Paul Maddison, Tanya Knight, Matt and Claire Tunnard, plus Kerry McCrainor and Fiona Clarke, taking part with a team of work colleagues, all came back saying they’d do it again.

Jackie Hallett was in Norfolk over the weekend to take part in two races.

First up was the Holkham 10k, an event she competed in last year, claiming a course PB by knocking nearly four minutes off her previous time, crossing the line in 1:03.37.

On Sunday she took part in the Fen Gallop 10k, a multi-terrain course.

Woodland with hidden tree roots made the runners pick their feet up a bit more while wheat fields and farm tracks with deep ruts offered a further challenge.

Jackie finished in 1:04.55 on a much trickier course.

Boston Community Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evening at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and hold a social run from the Peter Paine centre, Rosebery Avenue, on Thursdays (both 7pm).