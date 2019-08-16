Clarke and G&S Riders prepare for Cadwell Park action

Aaron Clarke will make a welcome return to race action at Cadwell Park this weekend.

Clarke has been forced to sit out the last few rounds of the Pirelli Superstock 1000 championship because the motor on his BMW blew at Brands Hatch back in June.

He made the step up from the stock 600 class this year and was enjoying the challenge of the bigger bike.

But due to financial restrictions he has been unable to race since Brands Hatch because he needed to fund the cost of a new engine.

But with the help of his sponsors and family Clarke is ready for Cadwell and will be itching to get his championship back underway.

The three-rider G&S Racing Kawasaki will also be in action at Cadwell.

After a good race for each of the three riders at Thruxton, Milo Ward, Kevin Keyes and TJ Toms took part in a track day at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit last Thursday where they were testing some new parts.

Keyes recorded a new personal best lap time during his time on track and all three riders felt positive about their chances in their races on Sunday.

British Supersport: Friday - free practice 9.35am and 2.36pm; Saturday - qualifying 11am, 12-lap sprint race 5.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.25am, 16-lap feature race 3.40pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice 11.50am and 4.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.20pm; Sunday - warm up 9.15am, 15 lap race 12 noon.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice 9am and 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.40am; Sunday - warm up 8.55am, 12 lap race 11.15am.