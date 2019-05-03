Clarke prepared for Oulton Park challenge

Aaron Clarke heads to Cheshire for round two of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship looking for improvement.

He will be in action at Oulton Park over the May Day weekend.

Clarke has moved up from the Stock 600 class this year and is racing a BMW in the highly-competitive Stock 1000 series.

He made his debut in the class at Silverstone where he took part in three races over the Easter weekend and scored his first championship points with a 15th place in the first race.

He completed his qualifying in a creditable 23rd place from 52 entrants with just the top 40 going through to contest the races.

He said: “I was disappointed to crash out of the second race, especially as I finished 15th in the first outing.

“It was my mistake but I did learn a lot. The Stock 1000 is so competitive but we have points on the board and off to a good start.”

Clarke completed the final race in 21st place and is now looking forward to seeing how he goes at Oulton Park, which is a fast and flowing circuit more suited to the BMW than the short, twisty Silverstone track.

There is just one race for Clarke this time at the British Superbike meeting.

Stock 1000: Saturday- free practice 11.30am and 2.40pm; Sunday - qualifying 2.35pm; Monday - warm-up 8.45am, 18-lap race 10.45am.