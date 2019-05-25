Class title following race return

Craig Lee returned to sandracing in style - claiming the 125 M/X class title at Mablethorpe.

After seven years away from the sport due to injuries and setbacks, he decided to get back on two wheels this year.

Craig Lee.

And it was a decision which paid off fore the 35-year-old Bostonian as he took top spot.

But Craig - who works at Launchburys - had to battle for his victory in a tough season with many setbacks.

However, he fought hard to finish in first.

A with all sandracing meetings, competitors never know what the track it going to be like until they arrive and the tide has gone out.

The final meeting of the campaign was the worst the track had been for a long time, with many deep ruts all the way round.