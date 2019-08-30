Coates wants Boston Rugby Club to build ‘winning mentality’ as they prepare for Cleethorpes cup clash

Ashley Coates has told his new-look Boston Rugby Club side to start building a winning mentality as their season kicks off this Saturday.

The Blue and Whites travel to face Midlands 4 North (East) rivals Cleethorpes in the NLD Cup, having completed their pre-season schedule.

While the three-counties competition may not be head coach Coates’ top priority this campaign as he targets promotion, he has warned his squad to give every opponent the respect they deserve.

“It’s a chance to start building a winning mentality,” he said of the weekend’s fixture.

“It’s a tough game at Cleethorpes but a good opportunity to start building some momentum against a side in our league.”

Boston have bolstered their squad this summer with the arrival of Matt Deane, Sam Lempard and Rowan Mason from rivals Skegness, while Jamie Jenkins has joined from Stamford. However, last year’s number 10, Matt Bray, is taking a break from the sport.

“A year ago I said I wanted to attract players by making us the most attractive club in the area,” Coates added.

“Matty Deane has re-signed for us from Skegness. He was their captain and best player last season.

“Sam Lempard has come from Skegness, and so has Rowan Mason.

“Matt Bray is taking a break this year, but we’ve also signed Jamie Jenkins.”

Perry Cumber has returned to the club while Sam Laird, who made a few appearances last season, has also played in pre-season.

“I’m really happy with the squad we’ve built,” Coates continued.

“Competition for places is important and there will be a lot of tough games.

“But the important thing is that the people we have brought in are familiar to us.

“We have fixtures for the Firsts, Development squad and Thirds almost every week, so we’re in a healthy position.

“It’s been a long pre-season and a lot of hard work but we’re in a good position.”

Saturday’s contest kicks off at 3pm.