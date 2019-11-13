Coby Brown narrowly misses out on place in national quarter-finals... despite fighting with broken wrist

Coby Brown with coaches Tom Brazil and Scott Harmon.

However, it was Midlands champion James Willis, of the Brooklands ABC, who progressed to the quarter-finals of the NAGBC Championships when they met in Coventry on Sunday.

Disaster struck early into the bout as Brown landed a hard lead jab that caused him some discomfort.

Spurred on by his corner he valiantly rose from his stool and carried on one handed to fight his taller opponent.

Lewis Smith.

Brown showed great heart, courage and determination throughout and managed to have some great success with his attacks.

But he lost out in a split decision in a fight which could have gone either way, later discovering he had broken his wrist.

In Cleethorpes, Oscar Stokes was matched in his first competitive contest against local boy Ethan Vasey of the Cleethorpes Trinity Boxing Academy.

Stokes was on the front foot as he tried to close the distance as there was a noticeable difference in height.

Oscar Stokes.

A points decision went against the Boston fighter on this occasion.

Also in action on the same bill was youngster Lewis Smith, making his maiden outing against Kendall Bailey, also from Cleethorpes Trinity, in a skills contest.

Smith warmed to the task admirably as his long range combinations were hitting home.

He demonstrated good hit-and-move tactics and put in a solid first performance.

Oscar Watson.

Over in Pinxton on Sunday, Oscar Watson was due to take part in a skills contest, which was elevated to a full contest on the day, against Rafferty McCabe of the Darley ABC.