Coby Brown wins regional title as Boston ABC boxers turn on the style at home show

Boston ABC’s Coby Brown has become the club’s first-ever junior regional belt holder.

He won the East Midlands light welterweight title after defeating Levi Ward at the club’s home show this weekend.

The crowd celebrates Coby Brown's victory.

The Imps ABC boxer had beaten Brown on three previous occasions, but the Boston lad was in no mood for messing around as his calculated pressurised attacks were unsettling Ward.

First to the punch and landing the better shots, Brown’s confidence grew and grew.

With the crowd willing him on he gave an assured performance and ran out a unanimous winner.

Two fellow boxers also competed for belts at the show.

Coby Brown and coach Dennis Watson.

Connor Brazil met Clifton ABC’s Manly Brown for the youth light welterweight title.

In a bruising encounter, both men used every weapon in their arsenal to exert their dominance in a back-and-forth battle.

Brazil began strongly and had the better of the early proceedings with his sharpshooting punches, with Brown coming on strong in the latter stages.

In a fine contest that was received warmly by the Boston crowd, the judges’ scorecards awarded the bout to the Nottingham man.

Harvey Harmon (right).

Top of the bill was Harem Ali, in his elite East Midlands title challenge.

He met current holder and international fighter James Richardson, of the Scunthorpe Boxing Club.

Ali was noticeably shorter, but began the bout well, demonstrating quick head movements to make Richardson miss.

The second and third saw Richardson turn on the style and show why he is regarded as one of the top talents in his country, making it difficult for Ali to get a foothold in the contest.

Oscar Watson (left) made his skills bout debut.

Although he came up short on this occasion, Ali never stopped trying and can be commended for the heart and desire he showed.

Boston ABC’s 39th annual open show unfolded in front of a sell-out crowd at Haven High on Saturday evening.

A total of 14 bouts were on the full bill, featuring local talent.

Oscar Watson was the first called to duty in his maiden skills bout, fighting Jaycob McDowell of The StarBox Gym ABC.

The bout was fought at a good pace with both boys giving a good account of themselves, Watson boxing at range with McDowell trying to get close - a close bout that saw both fighters have their successes.

Another to participate in his first skills contest was Oscar Stokes,who was matched against tall Dovydas Bartusevicius of the Fusion ABC.

The Grimsby boy wanted to box long with the aggressive Stokes looking to cut in and outwork his rangy opponent.

Both fighters gave their all and can be pleased with their night’s work.

Trae Wiltshire completed a hat-trick of first-time skills bouts as he was pitted against Joshua Parker of the StarBox Gym.

Parker the boxer and the aggressive Wiltshire, with his all-action style, were involved in an entertaining contest.

Wiltshire grew into the fight with his two and three-punch combinations making their mark, where he gained some valuable experience.

Reece Morris began proceedings with the first competitive bout and lost out in a close-yet-unanimous decision against Charlie Steel of The Nelson ABC.

Morris demonstrated great will and desire with his never say die attitude to push the Bradford boy all the way.

Next into the squared circle was Lily Reed, matched against strong Terry Wood of the Airedale Boxing Club.

Reed had a tough time getting going against the lively Castleford girl and lost out in the second round with the referee waiving off the contest.

Harvey Harmon had his chance to overturn a split decision loss to Charlie Sorensen of the Fusion ABC.

After a slow start Harmon began to exert his dominance by stalking his opponent down and throwing fast powerful flurries.

A big shot towards the end of the second gave him the confidence he needed for a big last round which he duly gave, the referee giving a standing eight count to the Grimsby boy that ensured that Harvey was the split decision winner in a good contest.

Next into the ring was Jacob Stokes, in his first contest against Ricky Wood of the Spalding Boxing Academy.

Stokes started on the front foot and was too hot to handle.

He never looked back with the referee stopping the bout in Stokes’ favour.

Sara Lotfi was back in action as she was matched against Kayleigh Owens of the Bulmershe ABC.

After a nervy start, Lofti composed herself and began to find her groove as she advanced forwards putting the pressure on.

In the second she boxed from range with good straight shots and kept Owens at distance and threw in hurtful body punches that had visibly hurt the girl from Reading.

The Bulmershe girl retired on her stool after the second, giving Lofti a confidence-boosting win.

Igors Jermlajevs was extremely unlucky to not have got the nod against Louis Mychajlow.

Jermlajevs gave a good performance appeared to have done enough to guarantee victory in a hard-fought fight, but it wasn’t to be with the bout being awarded to the Derby City fighter.

Maciej Nowicki fought another Derby fighter in the shape of Denon Sokee.

Nowicki used his jab to good effect as he looked to frustrate the quick-handed Sokee.

He worked tirelessly throughout the bout and lost out in a close-but-unanimous decision.

Brown was names as the fighter of the night.

Boston’s Rees Millard competed in a skills bout against Alfie Jackson of Fusion ABC in a skills contest in Grimsby.

Millard boxed well and gained valuable experience.