Comfortable wins for tennis teams

There were three great results for Boston Tennis Club teams competing in the Regional Divisions of the LTA’s Team Tennis competition.

The Ladies beat the Leicestershire Club in the East Midlands Regional Division on Sunday, Danielle Mason, Victoria Beardsley, Lucy Hull and Alice Gamman succeeding 8-4.

Boston Tennis Club’s Men – Will Mason, Matthew Gedney, Lucas East and Edward Fowler - played Grantham in the East Midlands section of the Regional Division, al winning 8-4.

The Boys’s 12 and unders, playing in the Premier League, were away to the Leicestershire Club.

James Gedney, Noah Freeman, Will Pettitt and Jacob Felipes drew 3-3 and claimed victory in the tie-break shootout.

In the Lincolnshire Team Tennis events, there were several strong results for Boston teams.

Boston’s mini green team beat David Lloyd Lincoln 12-0, with Ben Rudkin, Billy Smith, Matilda Clark and Finley Houghton making up the side.

The Girls’s under 14s B faced Burton Waters, Riya Rambani and Elizabeth Buck joining regulars Emily Cooper and Jjorga Pick in a 6-0 defeat.

The Boston Boys’s 16 and unders – Max Jones, Hayden Bingham, Thomas Piggins and Devon Morgan - won 5-1 against Grantham, having achieved an unassailable lead after all the singles in the first round were won by Boston.