Commonwealth call for golden Steele

It has been a triple celebration for judo ace Ethan Steele.

Steele gave himself the perfect present to celebrate his 15th birthday last Tuesday by winning all of his fights while representing England in Flevoland, Netherlands, to take gold.

His reward for that success was to be selected by the British Judo Association to represent England at the Commonwealth Judo Championships.

He will fight in the 50kg category, an excellent achievement as this is a closed entry competition and by selection only.

Ethan, from Friskney, is pictured with his sponsor Jack Johnson of Phoenix Fitness Gym.