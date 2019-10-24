Community Runners take on 10k

Boston Community Runners competed at this weekend’s Thoresby 10.

In the grounds of Thoresby Park, north Nottinghamshire, runners could choose between 5k, 10k or 10-mile distances, along old military roads, cleared tracks through ancient woodland and grassed paths around the estate.

In the 5k, Fiona Wrisberg and Diane Burrell had a great run on the trail course, clocking 39.07 together for fifth and sixth in their age category.

Tanya Knight took on the 10K Canicross with labrador Charlie, crossing the line in 52.06 for third in Tanya’s age category.

In the 10-mile event, Matt Tunnard clcoked a terrific time of 1:38.35 in a large field of runners.

Boston Community Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evening at the PRSA (7pm) and host a social run with varying distances from the Peter Paine centre at 7pm on thursdays.

Tanya Knight and dog Charlie.

The BCR RunWalkRun group also meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.