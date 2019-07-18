Community Runners take on six-miler

The annual running of the Spilsby Show six-mile road race saw 107 competitors take part.

The route headed out to Toynton All Saints and down towards Halton Holegate before heading back to the showground in the middle of the town, along a steady uphill climb for about a mile.

Steve Roberts.

The weather was good for the run with cloud cover offering some respite from the heat of the sun.

Four Boston Community Runners took part with Steven Roberts running strongly, crossing the line in 44.22 for 16th place. Andy Butler, having a storming run, finished a minute behind in 45.22, giving him a top-20 finish with 19th place.

Matt Tunnard came in next in 54.13 and Tim Burrell had a great debut, finishing in 1.10.00.

The Thurlby 10k road race heads around the local villages of Thurlby, starting with a long climb up Swallow Hill out of the main village and then returning into Thurlby via Obthorpe Lane after passing through the villages of Manthorpe, Wilsthorpe and Obthorpe itself.

Tim Burrell.

Christopher Chevis and Carole Page were representing the Boston Community Runners and both enjoyed the challenge of the hills.

Christopher crossed the finish line in 63.42 with Carole not too far behind coming home in 70.36.

The Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evening at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and a social run on Thursdays from the Peter Paine centre (both 7pm).

They also meet up at local parkrun events.