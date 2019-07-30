Community team put on a real show

The record temperatures not two days before seemed a distant past as an overcast sky greeted athletes from around the country at Saturday morning’s 10-mile road race, one of Heckington Show’s main attractions.

The race had been bought forward to 9.30am to escape the hotter part of the day but when the rain started falling 10 minutes before the start everyone knew the sun was not going to be an issue this year.

A total of 22 Boston Community Runners took part on the two-lap course, also taking in Heckington Fen.

The wind and rain were relentless and it was a head wind that the runners met twice as they headed out into Heckington Fen.

Rob Cross was the first club runner back in 1:6.56,giving him a top-30 position.

Kelvin Clements was next home (1:10.43), just ahead of John Burton (1:12.47) and Steven Roberts (1:13.49).

Andy Butler recorded a fabulous 1:17.58.

Andy Leates (1:.31.25), Beckie Dawson and Kimberley Pittam (1:33.46) followed, with Katie Cooper just behind 1:34.20.

Jayne Clements smashed her target time by six minutes (1:34.35).

Other times were: Jayne Wallis 1:35.25, Dianne Houghton 1:36.03, Neil Goodwin 1:37.18, Tony Tomlin 1:38.20, Emma Cook 1:39.48, Lesley Buswell 1:40.31, Clare Teesdale 1:42.19, Debbie Petley 1:45.13, Jackie Hallett 1:48.15, Tim Burrell 1:57.26, Samantha Cross 2:00.27, Fran Mills (2:00.28).

Boston Community Runners’ Sarah-Jayne Eggleton took on the Gnome Roam challenge.

This six-hour timed challenge event was held in Northampton, where athletes could complete as many 5.17-mile loops as they wished within the time limit.

The course was a mix of paths and grassy trails along the River Nene and around several flood reservoirs.

Sarah-Jayne joined family members in the event, covering a full marathon distance of 26.2 miles in 5 hrs 35 mins.