Comprehensive win for Ladies’ Firsts

There were four matches in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League at the weekend, and the results went mainly in Boston Tennis Club’s direction.

Boston Ladies’ Firsts played at St James, Grimsby, on Sunday afternoon in a first division match.

The team of Emma Mastin, Rachel Hawkesworth, Alice Gamman, Charlotte Priestley, Danielle Frankish and Jenny McGarel had a comprehensive 6-0 win.

Boston Ladies’ Third team – Helen Motson, Denise Priestley, Helen Cook, Lesley Gibbons, Helen Duckett and Catherine Ellis – registered the team’s first win in Division Two of the league, having had two previous close losses, winning 4-2 against Grimsby in a home fixture.

Boston Men’s Fourth team, competing in Division Three B, were at home to old rivals Scotter.

A tough first round for the team of Chris Cook, Phil Cosgriff, David Makins, Terry Mastin, Andy Clamp and Gary Fitzjohn saw a 2-1 advantage to Boston after two third set tie-breaks were shared.

The second round was more comfortable, giving Boston a 4-2 win.

Boston Men’s Seconds were beaten for the first time, losing 2-4 to Rustons in a tough away fixture.

The team on this occasion was James Newton, Geoff Short, Sam Felipes, Will Cheer, David Jones and Max Jones.