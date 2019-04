Ann Gullick won the Coney Cup at Boston Golf Club.

She scored 37 stableford points with Jean Markham second on with 36 points.

Lady Captain Pam Clare was third on countback after pipping Jenny Geeson, also on 35 points.

The nine-hole stableford was won by Ruth Street on a countback from Jean Flynn.

Both ladies returned a score of 15 stableford points.

The 2s competition was won by Chris Sherriff on the 14th hole.

Lady Captain Pam Clare is pictured presenting the Coney Cup to Ann Gullick.