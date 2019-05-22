Connor scoops golden treble

Boston Amateur Swimming Club members returned from the East Midlands Championships with a series of medals.

Leading the way in Sheffield at the weekend was para swimmer Connor Boyfield, returning to the pool following a long lay-off due to injuries.

Rico Bringeman.

He claimed gold medals in the S9 category’s 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

But he wasn’t done there, adding silver medals in the 200m individual medley and and 100m freestyle.

Rico Bringeman won silver in the 14 years 200m butterfly with clubmate Joseph Vickers finishing two places behind in fourth.

Rico also finished fifth in the 400m freestyle, sixth in the 200m individual medley, sixth in the 14/15 years 400m individual medley, seventh in the 14 years 100m fly, eighth in the 200m freestyle, eighth in the 100m freestyle and ninth in the 200m breaststroke.

Joseph added a fifth place in the 14 years 200m backstroke.

Tegan Harrison finished seventh in the 14 years 200m breaststroke and eighth in the 14 years 100m breaststroke despite carrying an injury.

Kieva Clegg finished 10th in the 17 years and over 200m individual medley.

Despite a number of swimmers competing in Sheffield, Boston ASC’s A team finished in third place in an Anglian League meet, with the B team a place behind in fourth.