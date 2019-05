Ten pairs turned out to play a foursome medal competition for the Suzanne Cooper Cup at Boston Golf Club.

Hilary Calvert and Jenny Gleeson came out on top in the halved combined handicaps competition, played in perfect conditions.

They came in with a score of 76 nett.

Jane Marriott and Ann Gullick were runners-up with nett 77.

Hilary and Jenny are pictured with Lady Captain Pam Clare.