Cosecutive wins for consistent Ward

Consistent Ken Ward has set the pace at the start of Boston Central Racing Pigeon Club’s season with two consecutive wins in helter-skelter wind-assisted conditions.

Results: Sedgefield – 1 K. Ward 1960 yards per minute, 2 Upsall and Grandson 1936, 3 K. Ward 1952, 4 A. and K. Kirkman 1947, 5 and 6 J. McFadyen 1943 and 1939, 7 R. Brocklesby 1923, 8 A. and K. Kirkman 1909, 9 J. McFadyen 1908, 10 A. and K. Kirkman 1904, 10 and 11 Upsall and Grandson 1891 and 1890.

Wetherby – 1 K. Ward 2082, 2 and 3 G. and C. Edwards 2068 and 2054, 4 Upsall and Grandson 1962, 5 K. Ward 1949, 6 J. McFadyen 1944, 7 K. Ward 1934, 8 and 9 G. and C. Edwards 1915 and 1914, 10 T. Sutton 1896, 11 Upsall and Grandson 1885, 12 G. and C. Edwards 1877.

Bubwith – 1 G. and C. Edwards 1532.347, 2 J. McFadyen 1532.212, 3 G. and C. Edwards 1531, 4 K. Ward 1483, 5 and 6 G. and C. Edwards 1480 and 1477, 7, 8, 9 and 10 K. Ward 1468, 1453, 1449 and 1448, 11 G. and C. Edwards 1435, 12 Upsall and Grandson 1432.

Husband and wife partnership Brian and Angie Garnham took the first three places in Boston and District Flying Club’s race from Sedgefield.

Results: 1, 2 and 3 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1927, 1926 and 1916, 4 and 5 Gough and Reed 1910 and 1907, 6 Hardy and Burt 1896, 7 Gough and Reed 1890, 8 Spooner and Frost 1862, 9 and 10 Hardy and Burt 1861 and 1860, 11 and 12 Mr and Mrs Skinner 1859 and 1844.

Swineshead and District RPC raced from Wetherby.

Results: 1 and 2 A. Simpson 1993 and 1957, 3 and 4 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1906 and 1633, 5 Amber Simpson 1537, 6 C. Pearson 1426, 7 F. Corby 1421.