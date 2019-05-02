County action for tennis players

Boston Tennis Club teams were competing in the Lincolnshire divisions of the Team Tennis competition.

In Division One of the Men’s County League, Boston Men’s B team notched up a second win of the season as they hosted David Lloyd Burton Waters Seconds.

Richard Cook, Tom Cozens, James Newton and Will Cheer won 5-1.

Also up against a strong team from Burton Waters, the 14 and under girls’s team registered a very encouraging 4-2 win.

Isabel Wookey, Poppy Gibbons, Emily Stukins and Yasmin Everitt won two important three-setters to give them the edge.

The under 14s B team – Isabelle Servonat, Bethany Hayes, Jorja Pick and Emily Cooper- played Grantham at home, missing out 4-2.

The 14 and under boys were also in action at Boston and they were up against David Lloyd Burton Waters but it was a tough match for the boys and they missed out 2-4. The team was William Pettitt, Devon Morgan, Paul Aranin and Frank Deri.

Boston’s mini orange players faced tough weather conditions as Matilda Buck, Mason Shaw, Millie Robinson-Tait and Alice Servonat lost out 3-7 to Horncastle.

The Ladies played in Division One of the Dunlop Lindum Seniors Summer League, Jenny McGarel, Linda Barrow, Rachel Gedney and Rachel Atkinson drawing 4-4 with Appleby Frodingham.