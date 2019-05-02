County action for tennis players

The 14 and under girls teams.
Boston Tennis Club teams were competing in the Lincolnshire divisions of the Team Tennis competition.

In Division One of the Men’s County League, Boston Men’s B team notched up a second win of the season as they hosted David Lloyd Burton Waters Seconds.

Richard Cook, Tom Cozens, James Newton and Will Cheer won 5-1.

Also up against a strong team from Burton Waters, the 14 and under girls’s team registered a very encouraging 4-2 win.

Isabel Wookey, Poppy Gibbons, Emily Stukins and Yasmin Everitt won two important three-setters to give them the edge.

The under 14s B team – Isabelle Servonat, Bethany Hayes, Jorja Pick and Emily Cooper- played Grantham at home, missing out 4-2.

The 14 and under boys were also in action at Boston and they were up against David Lloyd Burton Waters but it was a tough match for the boys and they missed out 2-4. The team was William Pettitt, Devon Morgan, Paul Aranin and Frank Deri.

Boston’s mini orange players faced tough weather conditions as Matilda Buck, Mason Shaw, Millie Robinson-Tait and Alice Servonat lost out 3-7 to Horncastle.

The Ladies played in Division One of the Dunlop Lindum Seniors Summer League, Jenny McGarel, Linda Barrow, Rachel Gedney and Rachel Atkinson drawing 4-4 with Appleby Frodingham.