County Cup action for tennis club

The Bank Holiday weekend saw the LTA hold its 14 and under County Cup events.

Played outdoors, the weather made things extra difficult with interruptions for the heavy showers and the sharp wind on Saturday.

There are separate County Cup competitions for five age groups, 18 and under, 14s, 12s, 10s and nines, each held at different times of the year.

Several Boston Tennis Club members are representing their counties.

William Cheer, Alice Gamman and Isabel Wookey all represented Lincolnshire.

Anna Coghlan and Joshua Coghlan represented Staffordshire whilst Seth Briggs-Williams was playing for Cambridgeshire at Boston Tennis Club.

The group that is being played at Boston Tennis Club includes Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and the North of Scotland.

Boston Tennis Club’s 18 and under boys’s team had a comfortable 5-1 win over Tennis Buddies.

The team was Matthew Gedney, Lucas East, Max Jones and Thomas Piggins.

In the Lincolnshire Summer Seniors the Men’s Seconds played in Division One and had a solid draw with Appleby Frodingham.

The team of Geoff Short, Anthony Hulley, Andy Clamp and John Gibson had a close match with several tie-breaks which finished in a 4-4 stalemate.

Two of Boston’s senior ladies teams did not fare so well and would have enjoyed a draw but had to settle for 0-4 defeats.

The Ladies’s Seconds – Helen Cook, Lesley Gibbons, Catherine Ellis and Mary Smura - lost at Bourne Boston Ladies’s Fourths – Hilda Hastings, Gill Bell, Jenny Murphy and Lesley Gibbons - were beaten by Sleaford.