County titles for in-form Gold Tops

Boston and District Athletic Club members travelled to Grantham on Saturday and Hull on Sunday to contest events at the 2019 Lincolnshire Track and Field Championships.

In fine, dry and warmer conditions than of late the young Gold Tops did themselves great credit in producing a number of personal best performances.

Jack Clark-Atkins.

In the under 15 girls’s age group, Aurelija Bociulyte won two county titles and a silver.

Aurelija was county champion in discus (19.81m) and hammer (25.56m PB).

In javelin she was runner-up with a below-par 9.16m, also finishing sixth in shot (5.83m).

Georgia Ward won the under 15 girls’s javelin (14.01m) and added silver in the shot (6.72m).

In the same age group, Megan Reid was second in high jump (1.15m) and added the bronze award for third place in javelin (5.60m).

In long jump, Megan’s PB leap of 3.84m placed her fourth, while she also competed in 200m (35.2 secs) and 100m (15.82 secs).

In the junior men’s (under 20) category, Oliver Simmonds won high jump (1.85m) with a championship record of 5cm.

There were encouraging performances at under 13 level as Jessica Frick won bronze in the 800m (2 mins 53.15 secs) and long jump (3.60m).

She also recorded 31.87secs over 200m.

Hayden Quantrill just missed out on a top-three position as he finished fourth in the 75m hurdles (18.57 secs) and fourth in his 100m heat (16.3 secs).

Two under 11 Gold Tops won 2019 medals.

Jack Clark-Atkins claimed silver in long jump (3.43m) and bronze in the 150m (24.47 secs), adding fourth in the 80m (12.95 secs) and fifth in the 600m (2 mins 17 .03 secs).

In the under 11 girls events, Isabelle Reid was third in the long jump (2.47m).