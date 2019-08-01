County titles for young gymnasts

Five girls from Boston Gymnastics Academy competed at Lincoln’s Witham Hill Gymnastics Club in a Level 5 competition - leaving with three county champions.

Isabelle Smith was crowned county champion in the age nine category, scoring 47.067. That placed her seventh place overall out of 87 gymnasts competing that day.

Tyra Lunn-Gray

In the age 10 category, Lily-May Davy placed fifth in her age group with a score of 46.267.

She also claimed a silver medal for her beam routine.

Not far behind Lily-May was Tia-Lea Edwards, placing seventh in the same age category with a score of 46.050.

Tia-Lea claimed a bronze medal, also for beam.

Vienna-Mae Cuppleditch-Ford was age 11 county champion with a score of 47.383.

She also took fourth position out of all 87 gymnast who competed that day.

Tyra Lunn-Gray competed in the age 14+ category, earning the age group county champion title with a score of 45.867.