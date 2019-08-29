County triple jump silver for Megan

Competitors at the latest event in the Turnbull Friday evening Tommy Clay Track & Field Development Series enjoyed warm, still weather conditions -giving them every opportunity to record good late summer season performances.

In the under 15 girls’ County Triple Jump championship, included in the programme, Megan Reid claimed the Lincolnshire Silver Award, finishing in second position with an encouraging clearance of 7.99m.

Megan also won the discus competition, throwing a distance of 17.11m after finishing fourth in the 100, recording 16.3secs.

Veteran Colin Pattison continued his return to competitive athletics with an 18.71m discus throw.

In the under 13 age group Jessica Frick claimed two third places in the 100m, clocking 16.2secs, and long jump, with a leap measuring 3.51m.

She then ran very positively in the mixed 800m race, recording 3 mins 02.7 secs in sixth place.

Evie Milner continued her progress, recording 19.3 secs in the 100m, 2.43m in long jump and 4 mins 05.1 secs in the 800m.

Joel Bladon finished third in the 100m in 16.3 secs and fourth in long jump with a leap of 3.03m.

In the same age group, Hayden Quantrill cleared 3.50m for in fourth place in long jump and achieved fourth position in the 100m sprint, recording 17.1 secs.

At under 11 level Jack Clark-Atkins won both the cricket ball throw with a distance of 32.29m and the long jump with a leap measuring 3.31m.

Jack also showed an improvement in his management of pace in the mixed 600m, finishing fourth in 2 mins 11.6 secs.

Lea Frick won the girls’ cricket ball throw with 23.67m and added fourths in both long jump with 2.95m and 80m sprint, clocking 14.3 secs.

Issy Reid was runner-up in both long jump (3.29m) and cricket ball throw (16.69m) and claimed fifth position in the 80m (14.9 secs).

Pippa Moodie cleared 2.68m for fifth position in the long jump.

Seven under nine representatives enjoyed the good conditions.

Noah Donnelly-Coles won the boys’ 80m sprint in 14.7secs and achieved second place in the long jump with 2.71m.

He added third in the 150m (28.1 secs).

Damian McNally also cleared 2.71m in the long jump, winning the competition by virtue of a better second best leap, and also finished first in the cricket ball throw (17.99m) and second in the 80m (15.2 secs).

Theo Ward was third in the 80m (17.2 secs) and seventh in the 150m (32.2 secs).

In the girls’ events, Erin Norton recorded 30.6 secs over 150m, 9.37m in the cricket ball throw and 1.93m in long jump.

Amelia Blaydon secured three third places in long jump (2.51m), cricket ball (9.73m) and 80m (15.2 secs).

Mia Clark-Atkins achieved 17.1 secs in the 80m, 9.52m in cricket ball and 2.26m in long jump.

Eliza Sharman clocked 16.0 secs over 80m, 1.90m in long jump and 6.62m in the cricket ball competition.