Coupland finishes sixth in Le Veudreuil

Dave Coupland finished tied for sixth at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge this week.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, picked up a cheque for 6,132 Euros.

He finished the four rounds six under par.

Coupland shot 67 on Thursday’s opening round, following that up with a 68 on the par-71 course on Friday.

After making the cut, his two weekend rounds saw him card 69 on Saturday and a frustrating three-over 74 on Sunday.

England’s Steven Tiley won the Challenge Tour round on 11 under to claim 33,600 Euros in winnings.