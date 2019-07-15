CRICKET: Deans and Elleray guide Boston CC to another huge scalp

Boston CC Firsts gave their survival hopes a huge boost after claiming their second big scalp in back-to-back matches.

Paul Deans claimed four wickets and Scott Elleray scored a half century off 46 balls as the Mayflower men earned a six-wicket success over title-chasing Sleaford.

A week after beating last year’s runners-up Grantham, the basement side defeated second as Tom Baxter’s side moved to within nine-points of second-bottom Scunthope.

With Grimsby Town and Alford and District both dropping out of the league, the team which finishes bottom this season may still beat the drop - but Boston aren’t leaving anything to chance.

The coin came down in favour of captain Baxter, who decided to bowl first.

Openers Adeesha Thilanchana and Tim Bell bowled tightly after three loose overs to start and were unlucky not to pick up a wicket.

The introduction of Elleray and Deans to the attack still restricted Sleaford’s scoring but Boston could not make the breakthrough and Sleaford got to the halfway stage of their innings still with all their wickets in hand.

The first over after drinks proved pivotal for both sides.

Deans struck to dismiss Aayush Patel and Chamara Kapugedara. When Thilanchana had dismissed Andy Hibberd and Dakota Rodgers and Deans had dismissed Oliver Burford, Sleaford were 129-5 in the 36th over.

Boston continued to make run-scoring difficult, and Sleaford ended their allotted overs on 189-8.

“That was a great effort and we would have definitely taken that at the start,” Baxter said.

“We bowled our second half for 103-8. We definitely knew we were in the game.”

After the tea interval, Boston openers Ben Troops and Elleray set about getting Boston off to a good start.

Elleray had been promoted up the order due to him having to leave early, but after a rain delay Boston were set 153 from 37 overs.

Troops was dismissed early by Scott Tite and Thomas Fairclough dismissed Azeem Qadir.

Boston were 44-2 when a good partnership between Elleray and Jon Cheer pushed Boston towards 100 before Elleray was dismissed after passing 50.

Cheer and Thilanchana edged Boston closer and closer before Rodgers bowled Cheer for 28.

Thilanchana and Mahir Yousuff soon ensured Boston reached their target for the loss of 4 wickets.

Boston picked up 18 points for their victory over title challengers, Sleaford.

Morley Brown Howden solicitors selected Scott Elleray as man of the match for his 50 from 46 balls.

Basement side Graves Park were beaten by South Lincs and Border League Premier Division leaders Bourne in Kirton on Saturday.

In a top-versus-bottom encounter, the Park men were dismissed for 101 before the visitors posted 102-2 in the 18th over.

Boston Seconds earned a three-wicket victory at fellow mid-table side Grantham Seconds.

The hosts were dismissed for 89 before Boston posted 90-7 in the 21st over.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton Seconds impressed in their SLBL Division Two encounter at Spalding Thirds, winning by 155 runs.

Fifties from Usman Ahmed and Waseem Ilyas helped Freiston to an impressive 222 off their 45 overs.

Freiston then dismissed their hosts for 67 with Steve Appleyard and Ahmed both claiming three wickets.

Batting first, Freiston started poorly losing both openers within the first five overs.

However, Tom Appleyard and Usman Ahmed rebuilt the Freiston innings in aggressive fashion.

Stand-in skipper Appleyard made 29 before he was trapped LBW by Seymour.

Waseem llyas joined Ahmed and the pair continued to play in positive fashion.

Ahmed brought up his fifth 50 of the season, as the team score went past the 100 mark.

Ahmed was bowled by Gardner for 68, but Ilyas ensured Freiston posted a formidable total.

He shared a 69-run partnership with Bonakeli Njovana who made 21.

After Njovana was run out, Gwion Joyce made an unbeaten 13. Ilyas made 66, as Freiston posted 222.

Freiston started well with the ball, but had to be patient as the Spalding openers put on 22 for the first wicket.

Steve Appleyard claimed the first wicket as he bowled Sawyer for 14.

Ahmed then had fellow opener Birch bowled for 7.

The opening bowlers were supported by excellent fielding as Steve Paul and Gwion Joyce both took good catches.

Ahmed and Steve Appleyard both finished their 12 overs with three wickets each. Bonakeli Njovana claimed two wickets, which Joyce also picked up a wicket, as Freiston dismissed their hosts for 67.

Boston Thirds were beaten by a wicket at Welby Cavaliers.

Ben Newton (29), Guy Elsam (27) and Ian Morris (25) helped the away side to 150 before the side were all out.

Welby reached 153-9 despite the best efforts of Sisa Tuntulwana, who took three dismissals.

In the Lincoln and District League Premier Division Lindum were handed 20 points as Boston Sunday conceded their contest.

Revesby Seconds earned a 56-run victory over Lindum Seconds in Division Three.

Luke Odlin’s 92 set the tone as the hosts reached 179-9 off their 40 overs.

Odlin struck 11 fours and three sixes to reach his 92 off 91 balls, support coming from Ian Roberts (19), Tom Sewell (15) and Gordon Lane (14).

Lindum were all out for 123, Sewell, Lane and Richard Tonge taking two scalps apiece.