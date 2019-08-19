Defeat, but Boston CC clear of bottom two

Lincs ECB Premier Division leaders Woodhall Spa recorded a 133-run victory over Boston at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Harsha Vithana scored 124 runs for the hosts, who sit 432 points clear at the top of the table.

But Boston could leave with the consolation that Scunthorpe’s defeat at Bracebridge Heath and Louth’s fixtureless weekend leaves them out of the bottom two.

Oliver Caswell (36), Jack Timby (20), Henry Wilson (20), Jack Hughes (14 not out) and Matthew Sargeant (13) aided the Spa men’s total of 267-8 off 50 overs.

With the ball, Boston’s Ben Troops took three wickets with returning skiper Tom Baxter adding two.

The Mayflower men could not match their hosts’ total and, despite good efforts with the bat from Peter Mitchell (46), Jonathan Cheer (21) and Mahir Yousuff (210, they were dismissed for 134 in the 41st over.

Vithana and Alex King both claimed three wickets apiece.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Freiston, Leake and Leverton continued their superb recent form with an excellent victory away to second-place Bourne.

Freiston’s bowling attack did a fabulous job to restrict the home side to 130, which the batsmen knocked off in the 31st over.

After loosing the toss and being asked to bowl, Freiston got off to the best possible start as Taimur Mian bowled Howard off the first ball.

Tommy Atkinson had Keast caught by Richard Paul at mid off as Freiston reduced Bourne to 9-2.

Tickler and Hewitt rebuilt for Bourne with a 53-run partnership.

However, Freiston bowled with great discipline as kept the run rate well below three per over.

With scoreboard pressure building, Hewitt was stumped by Zeeshan Saeed off the bowling of Abdul Moeed.

Freiston then took regular wickets as Bourne were unable to find any acceleration, Bourne only striking two boundaries in their innings.

Moeed had Bentley caught by Mian before Patchett was run out by a pin-point direct hit from Gwion Joyce.

Zeeshan Hassan deservedly picked up three wickets, whilst Tickler top scored for Bourne with 49.

Bourne were bowled out in the final over for 130.

With the bat, Zeeshan Saeed was in typical aggressive form striking the first ball to the boundary.

This set the tone for Freiston, with Saeed and Richard Paul putting on 82 for the first wicket.

Paul made 26, whilst Saeed fell one short of a deserved 50.

Contributions in the middle order by Sunil Panjwani (15 not out) and Abdul Moeed (20) saw Freiston to victory, as they reached their target with 14 overs remaining.

This maximum points victory keeps Freiston in fifth place with their sights firmly set on moving up the table.

Woodhall completed the double at Boston’s expense as their Seconds left the Mayflower with a 198-run success.

WJ Muller’s 170 led the away side to 294-3 before being run out by Luke Gilding, while an unbeaten 82 from Gareth Grant helped create a total Boston couldn’t match.

Damian Lawson took the two Spa wickets

Rowan Evans top scored for Boston with 33 as they were all out on 96, Jack Cooke and Will sharpe both taking three wickets, and Matthew Haslam two.

Graves Park and Billingborough had to make do with eight points apiece on Saturday as their match was cancelled.

Fixtures:

SATURDAY

Lincs ECB Premier: Boston v Bracebridge Heath (noon).

SLBL Premier Division: Graves Park v Boston 2nds (1pm), Freiston LL v Sleaford 2nds (1pm).

SLBL Division One: Claypole v Boston 3rds (1pm).

SUNDAY

Lincoln and District League Premier Division: Lindum v Revesby (1.30pm).