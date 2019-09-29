Defending champions Eastenders too strong for bowls league rivals Carlton Road

this week’s Boston Indoor Bowls League round-up, by Di Wilson

In the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One, defending champions Eastenders just proved too strong for Carlton Road.

Paul Flatters, Louise Catchpole and Matt Whyers won the last three ends to win and Jordan Philpott, Adrian Field and Wayne Phoenix won 21 -16 against Ian Clark, Sue Simpson- Shaw and Les Feary.

Holland Fen’s experienced players proved too much for Breakaways and gained six points to remain second.

IBC got back to winning ways although Claire Britchford’s rink pushed Peter Stringfellow’s rink IBC claimed the six points.

A40 got their first win with a 5-1 over Punchbowlers, Arnold Bennett’s rink scoring 10 shots over last three ends to tie.

Red 5 gained a 4-2 victory over Parthians but Parthians’ rink of D. Bedford, P. Markham and P. Bedford scored 11 shots in the last five ends from 10-10 to win 21-10.

But Bob Lody’s rink had won by sufficient shots to get the aggregate for Red 5.

Invaders proved too strong for Jolly Farmers, although Ian Tebbs, Adam Hodgson and Andrew Dunnington won the last three ends to win to win 6-0.

Thursday results:

Boston Park 0 Invaders 6, Breakaways 2 A40 4, Jolly Farmers 2 Holland Fen 4, IBC 0 Carlton Road 6, Red 5 0 Eastenders 6, Punchbowlers 1 Parthians 5.

Poachers are top of the T&B Containers Division Two having beat Patriarchs 6-0, with Brian Sansam ansd Mick Dodes skiping rinks to a comfortable win.

Nomads had a close battle with the second-place Golfers, Derek Smith, Di Cuppleditch and Judith Richmond’s 19-8 win just clinching the aggregate as Graham Scarboro, Roy Vinter and Barry Williamson fell one shot short at 18-8.

Royal Mail continue to threaten with a 6-0 win over Autos.

Geoff Taylor and Steve Todd skipped the rinks for the Mail.

Cosmos clinched a 6-0 win over Central, Pat Weaver, Barbara Pell and J. Pearson and new league bowlers Rod and Trish Dunn, with the experienced Bob Thompson, eaerning Cosmos victory.

The Burtons nearly claimed all six points but Tony Beck’s rink for Strollers gained a three on the last end to win by one and get them two points.

Christine Hill’s rink gained the four points for Burtons.

Central got a maximum 6-0 over Dynamics but it was close in one rink.

Pilgrims continue their unbeaten run in the Cammacks Division Three, but with the squad they have they should be promotion favourites.

This week it was a 6-0 victory over Vikings.

The rest of the teams are scoring points so it will be a close league.

Shipmates, currently second, lost 4-2 to Phantoms, Mick Ross 24-9 clinching the aggregate with Ted Veres rink getting the three points for Shipmates.

Amateurs are in third, courtesy of Mick Greet, Eileen Favell and Dave Coulson who clinched the four points as Rob and Sharon Druce with P. Brummitt gained the two points for Hotspurs.

Vectors finished well on both rinks after an even first half against U3 to finish with all 6six points. ]

Fairways are getting points but just cannot turn in a victory.

Saxons’ Wendy King, M. Wells and John Hodgson got the aggregate as Heather Scarboro’s rink got Fairways two points.